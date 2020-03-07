PPBM’s tricks may lead them to ‘pile of faeces’, warns Kadir Jasin

PETALING JAYA: PPBM Supreme Council member A Kadir Jasin has questioned whether the party was really in a better position now after it lost several key positions in Johor, Melaka and Perak.

In a scathing attack on the party, the former newsman also said the fate of PPBM in other states remained unknown.

He said PPBM, under Pakatan Harapan (PH), did not win many parliamentary or state seats. Despite that, it was able to hold several Cabinet, exco and menteri besar positions.

This was not because PPBM was strong but out of respect for the leadership of Dr Mahathir Mohamad as PH chairman and prime minister, he wrote in his blog called The Scribe.

Now, he said, MPs, exco and assembly members were at the losing end due to this act of breaking away from PH.

He asked if Muhyiddin Yassin, who is PPBM president, and the other Supreme Council members, who were so eager to leave PH, had amulets along with a magic carpet to ride by saying “Zam zam alakazam”, as seen in P Ramlee’s movies.

“Or, do they think there is a cave that opens with a spell which has a treasure trove that could be used to satisfy their greed.

“They have to remember that all their tricks may only lead them to discover a pile of faeces,” he added.

Kadir further spoke on the narrative being repeated by Muhyiddin’s supporters for PPBM leaving PH — to unite Bumiputera-Malays and take over the role of the “broken” Umno as the main party of the Malays.

They further claimed PPBM cannot draw the support of Bumiputera-Malays if they were to work with DAP in PH and to some extent with PKR, which has a large group of non-Malays.

Kadir said they also claimed PPBM must leave PH to rescue Mahathir from the insults by Anwar Ibrahim’s supporters, who wanted the PKR president to be made prime minister without any delay.

He said yet another narrative was that DAP could not be trusted to support and defend Mahathir.

Kadir said many members of PPBM were new, ambitions and “greedy”. They believed in this narrative despite appeals from Mahathir at the Feb 21 party meeting.

Kadir asked whether PPBM could be considered stronger and respected now after leaving PH. “Are the Malays joining PPBM? Is the ‘broken’ Umno now destroyed?”

He further asked if the removal of Johor’s state assemblyman Dr Sahruddin Jamil as Johor’s menteri besar, to be replaced by an Umno assemblyman, was a sign of PPBM’s strength after its exit from PH.

“Or is Muhyiddin and his supporters trying to hand Johor back to Umno?”

Kadir said it was obvious that PPBM had been bullied and played out by Umno in Johor and Melaka.



