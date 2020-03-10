Labuan MP lodges report against news portal

KOTA KINABALU: Warisan’s Labuan MP Rozman Isli today lodged a police report against a news portal over an article which he said portrayed him as a power-hungry politician desperate for a government position.

Rozman wants Sabahkini2 to issue an open apology for the report, which claimed he was leaving Warisan to join PPBM, failing which he will consider legal action.

“The report is unfair to me as it can ruin my credibility. It has garnered nationwide attention, especially with the current political situation,” he said after lodging the report here.

“The report gave the impression I am someone who is desperate for positions, which is not true.

“I want to clear by name and have asked the police to investigate.”

According to Rozman, the report claimed he was ready to quit Warisan to join Perikatan Nasional (PN) headed by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

It claimed that Rozman, who resigned as the Labuan Corporation advisory council chairman last week, was expected to join PPBM or return to Barisan Nasional.

Rosman claimed the report insinuated he had intended to do this so he could assume the chairmanship of the Labuan Corporation.



