Malaysia Airlines staff asked to take 3 months’ unpaid leave due to Covid-19, says report

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines Bhd has asked its employees to take voluntary unpaid leave as it tries to cope with the financial impact of Covid-19, reports The Edge.

According to documents cited by the media outlet, Malaysia Airlines is offering all 13,000 employees the option of taking three months of unpaid leave or five days of unpaid leave per month for three months beginning in April.

The voluntary leave programme is also offered to other employees in the Malaysian Aviation Group (MAG), including MAB Kargo, MAB Engineering, Firefly, and MASwings.

Similar initiatives have already been taken by other major international airlines including Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, and British Airways.

Previously, Malaysia Airlines group CEO Izham Ismail announced that the senior management would be taking a 10% pay cut and forgoing allowances to reduce operational costs.

“The impact (of Covid-19) to the market is tremendous. People are not travelling. Businesses are not operating as they used to, and the aviation landscape has changed tremendously. MAG is not spared from all of this,” he said in a video to MAG employees.

Malaysia Airlines has so far suspended over 1,600 flights.



