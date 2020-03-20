58-year-old dies in Sabah in 3rd Covid-19 death

KOTA KINABALU: Malaysia today recorded its third death from the Covid-19 pandemic, a 58-year-old man who had been warded at the Tawau Hospital.

A statement from Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the man, who was patient 152, was linked to the tabligh gathering at the Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur late last month.

He died at 6.27pm.

Hisham said the patient was admitted to the hospital on Mar 9 with severe acute respiratory infection.

“He was given assistance through a breathing machine and warded at the intensive care unit the same day,” he said, adding his condition however deteriorated thereafter.

MORE TO COME



