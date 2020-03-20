No, we didn’t issue summonses at roadblock, explain KL cops

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have dismissed a social media claim that they issued summonses during a roadblock in front of the Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) police station under the movement control order in force until March 31.

Brickfields district police chief Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin @ Hilmi said the police officer who headed the team at the roadblock confirmed that no summonses were issued to people who had come out to shop.

The roadblock was set up to advise motorists to remain at home unless they had urgent matters to attend to.

“The police also set up the roadblock to monitor the movement of people and instruct them to go home straight away after their chores,” he said.

Zairulnizam said a police report was made over the fake news circulated on social media about the roadblock.

Several viral messages were circulated on WhatsApp today over what was claimed to be the police having issued summonses at the TTDI police station roadblock.

“The people are asked to extend their full cooperation to the government by staying at home and minimising the need to leave their homes if there is nothing urgent to attend to,” Zairulnizam said.

The public can contact the National Operations Management Centre at 03-88882010 or the Brickfields district police headquarters hotline at +603-2297 9222.

