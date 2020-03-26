No, there is no curfew in place in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: There is no curfew in the country, the communications and multimedia ministry said today.

This was among a list of fake news circulating online in light of the Covid-19 outbreak and the resulting movement control order (MCO).

“The following are denials of several news pieces which have gone viral on social media,” it said in a statement today.

Police have denied they have issued a curfew order from 6pm until 7am, with orders to arrest anyone who breaks the order. Police ask everyone to follow the MCO, in force until April 14, to restrict movement and check the spread of the virus. The health ministry has denied that the Batu Pahat area has been declared a Covid-19 “red zone” for cases. Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has denied it had issued a poster asking for the donation of essential goods to help residents of People’s Housing Projects (PPR) and Public Housing (PA).

So far, some 2,031 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the country, with 23 deaths reported.

