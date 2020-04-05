No going out to get your favourite food, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Going out for the sake of buying your favourite food is a lame excuse for breaching the stay-home order, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said today.

Warning that stern action would be taken against those not obeying the national shutdown, he urged the public to comply with the restrictions as these were imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier today, a group of 22 people were arrested in rural Sungai Pinang, Penang, while queuing at 2am to buy nasi lemak at a kampung house in Mukim 3.

Police on patrol ordered the crowd to disperse but they refused, and were rounded up and taken to Balik Pulau police station. Two women were also in the group. The two nasi lemak hawkers, both men aged 22 and 24, were also arrested.

Hamid made no reference to the Penang arrests, but he said anyone staying out could be infected with Covid-19, regardless of their skin colour, race, religion or status.

“Now is the time for all the people to ‘sacrifice’ by refraining from leaving their homes as they could be at risk of contracting the virus. Just be patient. Once the situation improves, we might see less rigid restrictions,” he said.

On the possibility of the movement control order being extended, Hamid said it would all depend on public compliance with it.

“The current data shows positive signs that we can contain the spread of the infection,” he said.

The movement control order came into force on March 18 and is due to expire on April 14. All public activities, except for essential services, have been suspended and the public told to remain home.

The Covid-19 outbreak has claimed 61 lives in Malaysia and infected a total of 3,662 people.

Hamid also said that police were facing a more challenging task now as they had to deal with an “unseen threat”.

“We are not fighting with a visible enemy. We don’t know because (the virus) is everywhere and very dangerous,” he said.

He also expressed his appreciation to healthcare staff for their dedication and contribution in the fight against Covid-19.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



