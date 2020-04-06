After the rain comes the sun, Muhyiddin reminds Malaysians

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has called on Malaysians to strengthen their resolve and stay committed to the fight against Covid-19.

In a televised address today to announce an additional RM10 billion in aid for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Muhyiddin said Malaysians were inherently resilient and collectively strong.

“Let us stay the course and follow all orders made under the MCO. It is difficult, but certainly not impossible.

“This is the sacrifice we are called to make in order to win this war against the deadly virus.”

Winning the war, he said, begins by staying at home and preventing the virus, which has infected 3,793 and caused 62 deaths in the country.

“Stay strong, stay healthy, God willing we will succeed. Remember, after the rain comes the sun and better days will be here again.”

Muhyiddin also acknowledged the creativity of Malaysians in keeping themselves entertained while being cooped up at home.

On social media, he said, some husbands were seen wearing their wives’ gowns, others cycling in the house and some even editing excerpts of his speeches into a rap song.

How SME aid will help

Muhyiddin, who previously used the example of Makcik Kiah, a “pisang goreng” seller, to illustrate how people benefit from the Prihatin Rakyat economic stimulus package, gave three examples on how SMEs will benefit.

This time, the “stories” of salon owner Madam Lee, noodles seller Haji Salleh and furniture manufacturer Surjit Kaur were used as examples.

Lee’s beauty salon, which employed two workers earning less than RM4,000 each, he said, would receive wage subsidies for three months amounting to RM7,200 and a RM3,000 micro grant.

“The total benefit Madam Lee enjoys is RM10,200.”

Haji Salleh, who runs a mee kolok shop in Kuching, Sarawak, with five local and two foreign staff, would benefit from wage subsidies for his local staff and a Bank Simpanan Nasional micro credit loan of RM50,000.

“He can also enjoy savings from Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) contribution exemptions of up to RM8,400, income tax deferments of RM5,200, a RM2,300 levy discount (for his two foreign workers) and a RM300 discount on his electric bill.”

The value of this minus the micro credit loan scheme, he said, amounted to RM34,200 for three months.

As for Surjit, who runs a small furniture factory with 15 workers, including Malaysians and foreigners, Muhyiddin said the company can benefit from wage subsidies, a RM500,000 Special Relief Facility loan, EPF and HRDF exemptions, foreign worker levy discounts, tax deferments and a discount on electricity bills.

Minus the Special Relief Facility loan, the other benefits amount to RM63,800.

