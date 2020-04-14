Zoo claws back with RM1 million lifeline from ordinary Malaysians

PETALING JAYA: Zoo Negara has clawed its way back from the brink of financial disaster after collecting nearly RM1 million from Malaysians from every walk of life to feed its animals.

The zoo’s deputy president Rosly @ Rahmat Ahmat Lana said even students had donated what little money they had to ensure that the animals had enough to eat.

“We received have received 20,000 emails and opened 8,000 so far,” he told FMT.

“Only one bank donated RM30,000. Other than that, the money is from ordinary Malaysians donating amounts ranging from RM10 to RM50.”

Even animal lovers from as far off as the US, Italy and China had sent donations, he added.

According to him, the highest donation from an individual was RM3,000.

He said these personal contributions would go “a long way in running the zoo”.

Zoo Negara initiated the Adopt An Animal campaign after failing to cover its operating costs due to a lack of revenue from ticket sales, space rentals and corporate sponsorships because of the movement control order.

As a result of the shutdown, the zoo which houses over 4,000 animals said it only had enough funds for three months.

Rosly said the zoo’s operating costs run up to RM12,000 a day for animal feed, pushing total expenditure to as much as RM350,000 a month.

Those who wish to donate to the zoo can do so at https://www.zoonegaramalaysia.my/adopt.html.



