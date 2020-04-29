Shopping in pairs now allowed during MCO

PETALING JAYA: Shopping for daily necessities in pairs is now allowed under a federal gazette released today, as the movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19 enters its fourth phase.

Previously, only one person from each household was allowed to leave the house for groceries.

According to the gazette, though, two people are now allowed to do so as long as the second person is a family member living in the same house.

The rule also applies to those seeking to purchase medication, dietary supplements or any other goods from essential service providers.

However, shoppers are still prohibited from travelling more than 10km from their homes unless necessary.

Those going for medical check-ups can also be accompanied by another person, but again only “if reasonably necessary”.

The new rules were added into the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (No. 4) Regulations 2020.

They are in force until May 12, when the latest extension of the MCO will end.

