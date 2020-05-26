Guan Eng condemns online sexual harassment of 2 DAP reps

PETALING JAYA: DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has condemned the online sexual harassment suffered by two DAP assemblymen — Bandar Utama’s Jamaliah Jamaluddin and Kampung Tunku’s Lim Yi Wei.

In a Facebook post, Lim stressed that any form of sexual harassment was a crime and should not be dismissed or allowed to become a culture in society.

“I hope the authorities will take appropriate action,” the former finance minister said.

Yesterday, the All Women’s Action Society (Awam) said the movement control order (MCO) had brought about a spike in cases of online sexual harassment, urging the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and police to take sterner action to protect women.

This comes after Jamaliah and Lim received racist, sexist and violent threats of rape and murder on Facebook. The two have since lodged a police report against the online harassment.

Awam said the authorities cannot afford to downplay the severity of online sexual harassment, citing the recent alleged suicide of 20-year-old Thivyaanayagi Rajendran in Penang.

