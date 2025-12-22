DAP’s social democrat roots overtaken by neoliberalism, says Yi Wei

Kampung Tunku assemblyman Lim Yi Wei said DAP must not lose sight of doing the ‘right’ things. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A Wanita DAP leader has urged the party to go back to its social democratic roots and values to bolster its support, citing a growing prevalence in neoliberalist views within the party.

Kampung Tunku assemblyman Lim Yi Wei claimed there was a prevailing belief in trickle-down economics where “richer corporations make richer workers” in DAP.

“The fact is that DAP’s social democratic agenda has been overtaken by neoliberalism,” she said in a statement.

Lim said this was evidenced by certain party leaders rejecting the pursuit of more aggressive wealth taxes, downplaying labour bargaining power, or giving in to the demands of industry players when safety and lives were at stake.

“Values can’t be held or eaten, but they make a difference when deciding between more highways or public transport; privatisation or universal healthcare; institutional reforms or enjoying lopsided advantages while in government.

“Values prevent us from blindly reflecting ‘what voters want’ without considering the long-term impact.

“On the issue of enforcement on overloaded lorries, some elected representatives reflected industry pushback by requesting a soft landing or transition period. But who bears the responsibility when avoidable tragedies occur when laws exist?” said the two-term assemblyman.

She was referring to the transport ministry’s crackdown on overloaded heavy vehicles, with companies potentially having their operating licences revoked if caught.

This led to several construction industry groups warning of inflated costs and supply chain disruptions, while DAP’s Jementah assemblyman Ng Kor Sim called for a review of the crackdown.

Lim, the Wanita DAP assistant publicity secretary, believes Malaysians largely counted on DAP to push for change in Malaysia despite their disappointment in the party.

She added that while most Malaysians are not “class-conscious”, more have come to the realisation that inequality leads to unaffordability, necessitating calls for DAP to return to its social democratic principles.

“One thing’s for sure: we can’t afford to be lukewarm or lightweight. Nobody chooses diet Coke willingly; voters want the real thing.

“DAP is skilled at doing things right. Let’s not lose sight of doing the right things.”