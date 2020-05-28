3 govts agree to take back Covid-free migrants

PUTRAJAYA: The governments of Indonesia, Nepal and Bangladesh have agreed to Putrajaya’s decision to deport undocumented migrants who test negative for Covid-19.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Wisma Putra would hold discussions with its counterparts in those countries on how to send the migrants home.

“I hope all other governments will follow in their footsteps to cooperate with Malaysia in sending back their undocumented citizens,” he said in his daily briefing here today.

