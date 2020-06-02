RM11.5 bil in Prihatin aid paid to 10.77 mil recipients

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM11.5 billion will be paid out to an estimated 10.77 million recipients under the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) programme, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said.

The recipients include those who made appeals for the aid from May 11 to 31.

The sum represents an additional RM1.5 billion on top of the initial allocation of RM10 billion, Tengku Zafrul said when presenting the 7th Inter-Agency Economic Stimulus Implementation and Coordination Unit (Laksana) report on the implementation of the Prihatin economic stimulus package today.

He said RM9.11 billion had been paid out to the first group of 8.3 million recipients up to May 31.

The second group of recipients, numbering 2.3 million, was announced on May 9 and 2.08 million of them had received RM1.57 billion in aid.

A total of 170,000 appeals were received from the third group between May 11 and 31, and the outcome will be announced in mid-June and payment made at the end of the month.

On the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) i-Lestari programme, Tengku Zafrul said four million applications had been approved as at May 31 involving RM1.9 billion in withdrawals a month.

