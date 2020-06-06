Simpang Renggam PPBM stands by sacked Maszlee

PETALING JAYA: Nineteen members of Simpang Renggam PPBM have rejected the appointment of a new divisional leader and have pledged to continue working with Maszlee Malik, whose membership has been terminated by the party.

The 19 division members, including the heads of the youth and women’s wings, said in a statement that Maszlee was still the division chief according to the party’s constitution.

The appointment of A’zman Mohd Umar as acting divisional leader, made by party president Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday, was invalid, they said.

They said Maszlee had won the post in the party elections, and the termination of his membership was invalid as it was not in accordance with PPBM’s constitution.

“Till today he has not made a statement about quitting the party or defecting to another. He wasn’t also called to the disciplinary board for a hearing,” the division members said.

They pledged their allegiance to Maszlee, who is MP for Simpang Renggam, and vowed to prevent any attempt to divide the grassroots in the division. “We will work with Maszlee Malik to return the dignity of the party,” they said.

PPBM recently terminated the memberships of Maszlee, founding chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad, his son Mukhriz, and two others, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Amiruddin Hamzah.

The party’s Supreme Council confirmed the termination yesterday.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



