Public transport given green light for full capacity once more

PUTRAJAYA: The government has given the green light for public transport to operate at full capacity again although safety measures such as temperature checks and the wearing of face masks will still be enforced.

Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said services such as express buses and airlines would no longer have to operate at half-capacity although passengers would be required to register themselves either manually or through the MySejahtera app for contact tracing in the event of an infection.

He also said carpooling for private cars would be allowed although limits will remain on the number of passengers allowed in a vehicle at any one time.

Likewise, e-hailing services can also take on more passengers and, as with express buses, will no longer be restricted to limited operating hours.

For express buses, Ismail said bus operators would need to check passengers’ temperatures before boarding and provide face masks for those without.

Speaking at his daily briefing on the Covid-19 situation here, he said buses must also be sanitised after each journey.

In terms of public transport, he said, standing passengers must maintain social distancing measures and adhere to other standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as wearing masks and using hand sanitiser. They too must download the MySejahtera app.

As for e-hailing services, he said passengers and drivers would need to wear masks at all times, with the use of cashless payments and the MySejahtera app encouraged.

He said while carpooling would be allowed, with those from different households allowed to share the same vehicle, the number of passengers will still be limited to the capacity of the vehicle in question.

“Everyone must also wear a face mask in the car,” he said.

He also said there had been a spike in interstate travellers since restrictions were eased yesterday, with more people expected to return to their home towns.

“The number of vehicles on the road is increasing,” he said. “Just yesterday, the number of vehicles on PLUS highways increased from 1.2 million the day before to 2.04 million – an increase of nearly 100%.”

He said the authorities would continue to monitor the situation and conduct checks at R&R stops along highways to ensure compliance with SOPs

