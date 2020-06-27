We’re firm in blocking entry of Rohingya, says Ismail Sabri

PEKAN: The government is firm in its stand to stop the entry of Rohingya refugees into the country, said Senior Minister (Security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the government is maintaining its stand that the best solution is to send them back and the foreign ministry has been told to discuss ways to realise the matter.

“We also told the foreign ministry to discuss with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as many countries in the world which talk about humanitarianism are not accepting them.

“If they are really fighting for humanitarianism, I am challenging them to take the Rohingya in Malaysia as they have criticised us,” he told reporters after attending a people’s gathering at Felda Chini 3 here today.

Ismail also did not rule out the possibility of the good treatment by Malaysia earlier had resulted in the country being the choice of Rohingya refugees.

He said the problem with the estimated 200,000 Rohingya refugees in the country could be resolved if developed countries, which have been vocal in criticising Malaysia, would help take in some of the refugees into their countries.

“We have treated them well from the humanitarian aspect. In fact, we are among the best in the world. If there are disasters in other countries, we are quick to extend contributions and assistance.

“Nonetheless, do not take advantage of our good intention as the whole world has pushed the Rohingya issue back to Malaysia to solve,” he said.

Apart from that, Ismail, who is defence minister, also gave the government’s assurance to continue tightening the country’s border, including illegal crossings such as “rat trails”, to ensure Malaysia is no longer the focus of foreigners.

