Cops looking for 9th suspect in kidnap-murder of Datuk Seri

PETALING JAYA: Police are looking for a ninth suspect following the arrest of another man in their investigation into the kidnap-murder of a 55-year-old businessman with a Datuk Seri title.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Fadzil Ahmat said police were looking for Vikneswarar Nagentiran (MyKad No. 920716-14-6331) whose last known address was 587-144 New Green Park, Rawang.

In a statement, Fadzil said police arrested their eighth suspect at Bukit Sentosa, Kuala Kubu Baru, at 7.30pm yesterday. He will be remanded until July 5.

Seven men, in their 30s and 40s, had been arrested on Saturday.

The body of the businessman was found in a clearing at the 27th mile Jalan Rawang Bestari Jaya, Rawang, on Saturday morning after he was reported to have been abducted while jogging at a park in Sri Damansara, Petaling Jaya, on June 10.

Fadzil had previously said the victim, who was in the real estate business, was believed to have been dead for three or four days based on the condition of the body.

The businessman’s family reportedly received a RM50 million ransom demand, but no payment was made.

The cause of death is still being investigated.

