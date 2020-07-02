Active cases drop below 100, more recoveries recorded

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry today said the number of active cases had fallen below 100, although three new cases were detected, pushing the total to 8,643.

The ministry also recorded more recoveries for the fourth consecutive day, with 62 discharged, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far to 8,437, or 97.6% of the total cases.

The number of active cases now is 85.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said two of the new cases were local transmissions, involving foreigners, while the other one was an imported case, involving a Malaysian.

Of the two foreigners, one was from the Bukit Bintang cluster — bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases there to 11 — while the other was detected at a lock-up in Sabah. Ten of these Covid-19 cases involved Bangladeshis while the other one was a Malaysian.

The latest case from the cluster, he said, was detected while under quarantine.

“The patient has since been sent to hospital. The cause of the infection is still being traced,” he said in a statement.

With no new Covid-19-related casualties, the death toll remains at 121.

Noor Hisham also said two patients are currently being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with both of them requiring respiratory assistance.

He said up till noon today, 5,804 individuals had been placed under the home surveillance order (HSO). Of this total, 620 still need to undergo a Covid-19 test on the eve of the 14-day self-quarantine period.

