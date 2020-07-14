Selangor bans smoking, vaping and drinking at playgrounds, parks

SHAH ALAM: Selangor has announced a ban on smoking, vaping and drinking at all playgrounds and recreational parks throughout the state with immediate effect.

Local Government, Public Transport and New Village Development Committee chairman Ng Sze Han said the ban came into force after the state government approved amendments to the Selangor Local Councils Park Bylaw 2005.

“The Selangor government has added drinking, smoking and vaping to the list of offences. Previously, the list did not include drinking and smoking as prohibited activities,” he told reporters.

Ng said this made Selangor the first state to issue the ban, and offenders could be fined RM1,000.

“For the comfort and health of visitors, in particular children and senior citizens, it is time for us to ban drinking and smoking at playgrounds and recreational parks. The public is encouraged to be the eyes and ears of the local authorities and report any offenders,” he said.

