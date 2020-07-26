Anxiety mounts for businesses as liquor licences set to expire

PETALING JAYA: A number of business groups say many of their members, whose liquor licences are expiring, will have “no choice” but to continue operating in the interest of the livelihood of their workers and suppliers.

Such a situation, the groups said, will leave businesses exposed to raids by the authorities and this was a scenario they wanted to avoid.

In a statement, the groups said they are being affected by Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL’s) decision to suspend the issuance of new liquor licences.

In June, DBKL announced a freeze on the issuance of new licences, saying it was responding to Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa’s call for the government to stop issuing liquor sale licences until the laws and guidelines were revised.

This followed a spate of fatal drink driving accidents.

Today, the groups, including the Selangor and Kuala Lumpur Wine and Spirit Chinese Dealer’s Association, the Malaysian Association of Hotels, the Federation of Malaysia Chinese Commerce Association, and the Federation of Sundry Goods Merchants Association of Malaysia, among others, said they supported the government’s move to address the drink-and-drive problem.

The groups said although Covid-19 and the subsequent movement control order (MCO) had affected their businesses and depleted cash reserves, they were still employing thousands of workers and supported the business of hundreds of suppliers.

“Many of us also have loans to settle which we had taken as capital expenditure to start our businesses.

“As law-abiding citizens, we want to be able to operate legally and wish to observe all rules and regulations as required.”

They called on DBKL’s liquor licensing board to be reconvened “with the utmost urgency”.

If this does not happen, the groups said the livelihood of the “hundreds of thousands”, who are directly and indirectly employed and supported by their businesses, will be affected.

“This will surely add to the huge number of unemployed Malaysians, which has reached nearly a million now.”

The groups said they are concerned with proposed changes to existing guidelines and policies on the sale of liquor in food and beverage outlets, which they say are “already stringent and adequate”.

“For the liquor licences, it currently takes a minimum of three months to get one approved or renewed.

“On top of this, DBKL requires five different licences in many pubs and bars.

“This makes the cost incurred for licensing huge and many operators are burdened by this.”

The groups urged the federal territories minister to consult them and other stakeholders on the matter as soon as possible.

“It is in the interest of the industry, the national economy and the job market that this problem be resolved as soon as possible and without any political interference, which will only compound matters.”



