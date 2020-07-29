True friends are hard to find, Najib says after visit by PAS leaders

PETALING JAYA: Several top PAS leaders visited Najib Razak at his home last night after the former prime minister was found guilty of seven counts of corruption in relation to RM42 million belonging to former 1MDB unit SRC International.

In a Facebook post, Najib shared a picture of him and the PAS leaders who came to visit including its president Abdul Hadi Awang, deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan and Syura council member Khairuddin Aman Razali.

Without elaborating on the meeting, Najib said true friends were not just those who stuck together in good and bad times.

“They are also the ones who always pray for us. True friends are hard to find,” he said, adding that they were also a gift from God.

Najib was sentenced to 12 years’ jail and fined RM210 million by High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali yesterday.

He is appealing the court’s verdict.



