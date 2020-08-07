Court throws out Jamal Yunos’ bid to strike out ex-minister’s suit

KUALA LUMPUR: Red Shirts leader Jamal Yunos has failed to strike out a defamation suit filed against him by former minister Yeo Bee Yin over his claim that she had abused funds from a Selangor state fund when she was the Damansara Utama assemblyman.

Lawyer S N Nair, who appeared for Yeo, said High Court judge Rozanna Ali Yusoff ruled that there was no merit by the defendant to annul the suit.

“She also ordered costs of RM2,000 and fixed case management for Oct 9,” he told reporters.

In his application, Jamal, who is the Sungai Besar Umno division chief, said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission investigation into the alleged abuse of funds was ongoing and that Yeo’s suit was premature pending the outcome.

The court had earlier fixed hearing dates from Nov 9 to 13 if the court threw out Jamal’s bid to strike out the suit.

The suit was filed against him in 2017 by Yeo, who was appointed energy, science, technology, environment and climate change minister after the 14th general election in 2018.

The Bakri MP is seeking RM5 million in damages over Jamal’s claim that she abused funds from Yayasan Warisan Anak Selangor.

In the statement of claim, Yeo stated that Jamal issued a defamatory statement on March 21, 2017, and it was published in several newspapers and news portals as well as on Jamal’s Facebook account.

She claimed that Jamal’s statement, among others, gave the impression that she had abused public funds for her personal use and painted her as an unethical and unreliable person.

Apart from general damages, Yeo is also seeking compensatory, aggravated and exemplary damages and an injunction to prevent Jamal from repeating his allegations.



