Dr M’s new party may be included in PH-plus, says Anwar

SHAH ALAM: PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said Pakatan Harapan (PH) will consider including former PPBM chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s new party as part of PH-plus.

“Let him ask first,” he said.

Asked to comment on the new party, he said: “We will see first. It is not for me to decide (whether it is appropriate for him to set it up). Let it be. I do not need to elaborate,” he told reporters after giving a speech at a “Jelajah Presiden” programme at the Selangor Menteri Besar’s hall tonight.

Anwar added that Mahathir had previously asked PH to work together in the upcoming Slim by-election.

Following a political fallout with PPBM, Mahathir has announced that he will set up a new independent Malay political party, although he has yet to decide on a name for it.

The veteran politician, who turned 95 last month, had previously said he might join an existing party or form a new one.

He said the former PPBM founders needed to create a new party to fight corruption as the other Malay parties had strayed from the original path.

“It’s not our intention to have too many Malay political parties, but we see they have run from their original path,” he said, referring to Umno, PAS and PPBM.

Mahathir added that the party that he was set to establish would decide the winner in the 15th General Election.

He had said that even though it would be a minority party, they would become the third and independent block in the national political arena, adding that the party would neither be tied to PH nor Perikatan Nasional.



