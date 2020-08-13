Mysterious ‘Madam W’ keeps funding orphanages even after demise

KUALA LUMPUR: Nearly RM190,000 has been distributed to 20 orphanages to fulfil the wishes of a generous woman who had instructed that a portion of her estate be invested and the proceeds used to fund orphanages.

Rockwills Trustee Bhd CEO Azhar Iskandar Hew said the woman, identified only as “Madam W”, had instructed in her will that a portion of her estate amounting to RM6 million was to be held in trust for the sole purpose of investment and its earnings to be utilised to fund orphanages.

“Since 2013 when Rockwills Trustee Bhd was appointed as trustee, a total of over RM1.1 million has been distributed each year to about 20 orphanages.

“As the proceeds were distributed equally, each of the 20 orphanages received RM9,465.20, (total RM189,304.02) benefiting 1,100 orphans. Madam W’s selfless act of charity is still benefitting the underprivileged even years after her demise,” he said in a statement today.

The trust donation presentation ceremony was held today at Menara AmFirst in Petaling Jaya. Among the beneficiaries were Good Samaritan Home, Rumah Bakti Dato’ Harun (Pertubuhan Pendidikan Anak-Anak Yatim Selangor), House of Joy and Desa Amal Jireh.

Azhar said Rockwills Trustee had an internal operations committee comprising directors and senior management staff to make sure that Madam W’s trust was invested in appropriate investments that would give steady returns annually without jeopardising the capital placed in the trust.

“Rockwills Trustee is pleased to be entrusted with the noble responsibility of executing the uniquely conceived estate plan,” he said.



