Implement reforms to prevent new kleptocrats, Bersih tells govt

PETALING JAYA : Electoral reform group Bersih has urged the government to implement institutional and electoral reforms to prevent the emergence of new kleptocrats, following the Putrajaya High Court’s verdict in former prime minister Najib Razak’s 1MDB corruption case.

It said the court’s decision, in finding Najib guilty of four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering, was not the end of the fight against kleptocracy and corruption.

“It was a continuation of a long struggle by activists, the media, citizens and politicians, who risked their lives to bring kleptocrats to justice.

“The Bersih 4.0 and 5.0 rallies were launched in response to the 1MDB scandal.

“But the decision is meaningless if the current government does nothing to prevent the emergence of new kleptocrats,” Bersih said in a statement.

It called for the removal of the prime minister’s power to appoint members of the judiciary, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Election Commission (EC). It also wanted the proposed separation of powers between the attorney-general and the public prosecutor to be expedited.

Bersih also urged Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim not to renew MACC chief Azam Baki’s contract, noting that in 2015 he had claimed the large sums of money deposited into Najib’s bank accounts were Saudi donations, a claim the High Court rejected in yesterday’s ruling.

Azam’s contract is set to end in mid-2026.

Earlier this month, Azam hinted that he may not remain in the position for much longer, given the three extensions to his contract so far.

Yesterday, the High Court sentenced Najib to 15 years in prison and fined him RM11.387 billion following his conviction in his 1MDB case.

Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah ordered Najib’s jail term to begin in 2028, after he completes his six-year prison sentence in the SRC International case.

The court had found the former prime minister guilty of four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering involving RM2.28 billion in 1MDB funds deposited in his AmBank accounts between February 2011 and December 2014.