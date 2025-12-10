Some people don’t like me: Azam hints at not staying longer

MACC chief Azam Baki said he is not concerned about who succeeded him, as long as MACC continues to promote integrity, uphold good governance, and impartially enforces anti-corruption laws.

PETALING JAYA : Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Azam Baki has hinted that he may not remain in the position for much longer, given the three extensions to his contract so far.

Azam noted that the extensions to his contract had previously drawn criticism.

“Insya-Allah, my term of service will end next year. Some people don’t like me anymore. Rafizi Ramli doesn’t like me either. He said not to extend (my contract),” Utusan Malaysia reported him as saying at UiTM’s Puncak Alam campus today.

Azam said he was not concerned about who succeeded him, as long as MACC continued its agenda of promoting integrity, upholding good governance, and impartially enforcing anti-corruption laws.

On Dec 3, Rafizi said Pakatan Harapan must immediately restore public confidence in anti-corruption efforts following its defeat in the Sabah state election, including by not renewing Azam’s appointment as MACC chief.

In a Facebook post, the Pandan MP said public perception of such efforts depended on whether Azam’s contract is extended once more, adding that extending it again would damage PH and PKR’s credibility as being firmly against corruption, given the various controversies around Azam.