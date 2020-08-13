Top cop says ‘in communication’ with Indira’s ex-husband

KUALA LUMPUR: Top cop Abdul Hamid Bador says the police are in communication with the ex-husband of Indira Gandhi and are attempting to convince him to obey the court order to bring his daughter back to the country.

“We have been getting help from certain senior politicians to convince the ex-husband,” he told reporters in a press conference here today.

“He is not here in the country but I know where he is.”

Indira’s ex-husband converted to Islam in 2009 before converting their three children without her consent, a move which the Federal Court declared unlawful in 2018.

Their daughter, Prasana Diksa, was about a year old when Muhammad Ridhuan Abdullah took her away from Indira in 2009.

In 2016, the Federal Court issued an order for Ridhuan’s arrest and Prasana’s return to her mother.

Last year, it ordered the police to track down Ridhuan, following which a special task force was set up for the purpose.

When asked about Ridhuan’s whereabouts, Hamid said: “Efforts are ongoing to convince him. That means that we have identified him.

“How far can he go?” he added. “Where does he want to go? Philippines? Indonesia? Thailand? Where else? India? Pakistan?

“My officers are in communication with the help of a third party,” he said, adding that it was only a matter of time.

He also said that statements publicising or criticising police efforts were “detrimental”.

“My men have to move quietly and safely to convince the ex-husband that it is for the benefit of the child that she be returned, and that he has to abide by the court’s decision.”

He added that he was willing to meet Indira in person to discuss the matter but said this must be done in private.



