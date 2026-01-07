Cops seek public’s help to locate Indira Gandhi’s ex-husband

M Indira Gandhi is seeking to recover her youngest daughter, who was taken by the father in the midst of a legal battle over custody and his forced conversion of their three children to Islam. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate M Indira Gandhi’s former husband, Riduan Abdullah, who abducted their youngest child 17 years ago.

Ipoh police chief Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said police are looking for Riduan, 57, to execute a warrant of committal issued by the Ipoh High Court on May 30, 2014, reported Bernama.

Zainal said those who recognise Riduan or have information about his whereabouts are urged to contact investigating officer Yap Siew Cheng at 012-909 3362.

Riduan’s last known address is 10, Persiaran Pegoh Dua, off Jalan Pasir Puteh, Ipoh.

He has been the subject of an arrest warrant for more than 17 years after he fled the country with his youngest daughter, Prasana Diksa, in 2009 when she was just 11 months old.

He had converted her to Islam without Indira’s consent.

In 2010, the Ipoh High Court granted Indira full custody of her daughter and ordered Riduan to hand over Prasana to her mother.

A landmark Federal Court decision in 2018 declared the unilateral conversion of Indira’s three children to Islam by Riduan null and void.

The Federal Court had also ordered police to execute the warrant of committal on Riduan for contempt of court over his refusal to return Prasana to Indira, who was given full custody over their three children.