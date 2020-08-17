2 nasi kandar shops ordered to close for a week

KEPALA BATAS: Two nasi kandar restaurants here have been ordered to close for a week for not restricting the number of customers, and not implementing physical distancing as required under Covid-19 protocols.

“Three other restaurants, including a famous Kepala Batas mee goreng place, were issued a warning notice for not following SOP,” district police chief Noorzainy Mohd Noor said.

He said inspections were conducted by the police and health officials at restaurants in Kepala Batas from 5pm today.

Several were found to have disobeyed the Covid-19 standard operating procedures, including not having a contact log.

He said the police also issued RM1,000 compound fines to five restaurants.



