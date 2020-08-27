Mukhriz confirms daughter, son-in-law nabbed in pub for flouting RMCO

PETALING JAYA: Mukhriz Mahathir has confirmed that his daughter and son-in-law were among those nabbed by police during a raid at a pub last Saturday for flouting the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

“It is true, my daughter and son-in-law were taken to the police station along with 27 other people for violating the RMCO,” said Mukhriz today.

“They were issued a RM1,000 compound which they have paid,” added the former Kedah menteri besar during a campaign event at Trolak Utara, Perak, ahead of Sunday’s Slim by-election.

While Mukhriz said he did not want to entertain claims by certain parties that his daughter was intoxicated, he said he was disappointed with her behaviour.

“I have already told my family members to show a good example and not flout the RMCO rules, which is why I am disappointed this happened,” he said.

When asked if this would affect the outcome of the Slim by-election, he added that there were “many other issues”.

Calling police “fair and impartial”, Mukhriz said he was thankful that a heavier compound was not imposed.

In a statement last night, Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim said a VIP’s child, along with several other patrons, were nabbed at 1.20am at a pub in Taman Tun Dr Ismail on Saturday.

He did not name the VIP.

Stating that he was aware of claims on social media that police did not take action against the VIP’s child, Mazlan stressed that police did not practise double standards and would not compromise with those who flout the RMCO.

The patrons were said to have been at the pub past its permitted operating hours.

Police also found that the pub had been operating illegally.



