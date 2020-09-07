Dr M ‘happiest man’ over Sheraton Move but can’t show it, says ex-aide

KUALA LUMPUR: Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s former aide claimed today that the former prime minister was the “happiest man” after the February political coup which saw the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

Senator Muhammad Zahid Md Arip when debating the royal address at the Dewan Negera today added that Mahathir’s dilemma was that he was unable to express his joy publicly.

“Mahathir must be the happiest man but he cannot express that happiness.

“He did not want Anwar to replace him (as prime minister). He also wanted to curb DAP’s advances. Both have been achieved successfully,” said Zahid, who was appointed as a senator after the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government came into power.

Zahid also clarified in his speech that he was not behind the infamous “Sheraton Move”.

“I wish to correct the inaccurate accusation made against me. I was not the mastermind of the Sheraton Move.

“But I admit I was part of the move, with a few others, to block Anwar and DAP, with the blessing of the seventh prime minister (Mahathir),” he said.

The political coup is referred to as the Sheraton Move because of a gathering of some PPBM, Barisan Nasional and PKR MPs at Sheraton Hotel, here, on Feb 23, 2020.

Mahathir, the ex-PPBM chairman who refused to work with Umno, had previously claimed that he was told to leave PH to join hands with Umno.

This led to his resignation as prime minister, with him saying that he had lost the majority of support after PPBM left PH along with some MPs from PKR.

Mahathir had previously said he will keep to his word to make Anwar the prime minister as part of a deal made before the GE14 polls.



