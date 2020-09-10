Sabah MCA to contest 4 seats in Sabah election

KOTA KINABALU: Barisan Nasional component party Sabah MCA has announced that it will contest four seats in the state polls.

“To champion the interests of the Chinese community and to be a powerful voice of Sabahans, the BN leadership has once again entrusted MCA to contest in the 16th Sabah election on Sept 26,” its state chairman Lu Yen Tung said in a statement here today.

“MCA will contest four state seats, including its traditional Kapayan seat and the three new seats of Likas, Karamunting and Elopura.

“MCA will be contesting under the BN logo, fully confident of the capability of BN’s superior track record in helping the people to win support in electing capable leaders to the state assembly.”

Lu said the party was looking forward to the people delivering electoral victory for BN, stating this would be a vindication of the people’s mandate which he said was hijacked by Warisan in the 2018 general election.

“This injustice by the Warisan government against Sabahans is MCA’s primary motivation to contest in the election this time around.

“The MCA machinery is all set to collaborate with its counterparts in BN and forge new strategic alliances with components of Perikatan Nasional to defeat Warisan and its coalition,” he said.



