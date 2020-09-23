In veiled jab at Anwar, Muhyiddin says reject those who undermine political stability

PETALING JAYA: The prime minister took a thinly veiled jab at Anwar Ibrahim’s claim that he had majority support to form a new government when he announced Putrajaya’s latest initiative to help cushion the impact of Covid-19 this afternoon.

Muhyiddin Yassin said a stable government was needed to endure an economic and health crisis.

This, he said, was important to ensure more initiatives could be implemented to help resuscitate the economy.

“I plead with everyone to reject the recklessness of a handful of politicians who deliberately attempt to undermine political stability and the nation’s recovery plan which is being carried out smoothly,” he said when unveiling the RM10 billion Kita Prihatin initiative.

Muhyiddin’s remarks came hours after Anwar said he had a “strong majority” in Parliament to end Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional-led administration.

While the PKR president did not reveal the number of MPs backing him, he added he would only do so after having an audience with the King.

Anwar said PN MPs and those who had defected from Pakatan Harapan earlier this year were not part of those supporting him.

He said former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad was also not part of his grouping, but he would welcome him if he decides to join later.



