Umno should ignore Anwar’s tactics as it helps DAP, says Hisham

PETALING JAYA: Foreign Affairs Minister Hishammuddin Hussein says Umno should ignore Anwar Ibrahim’s claim of having enough numbers to form a new government as it could threaten the country’s interests.

He said Umno MPs should be wary of the PKR leader’s tactics because by supporting him it would only allow DAP to gain more power, which would negatively impact matters of race and religion in Malaysia.

“Umno does not need to entertain Anwar’s propaganda. The purpose of yesterday’s press conference was to divert attention, especially ahead of the Sabah state elections in a few days.

“It was to confuse and cause further concern for the federal government’s stability,” he said in a statement today, adding that the party should focus on the polls in Sabah.

“Anwar should be ashamed. At a time when the country is still at war against Covid-19, he is making plans to change the government.

“For more than 20 years, the country has gone through a political crisis just because Anwar wants to be prime minister. It does not benefit the country at all,” he said.

Hishammuddin added that the Cabinet and MPs should give their full support towards Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Let’s not be important members of the government who enjoy the benefits (of the position) without supporting the leadership.

“However, if there are members of the government who are determined not to support the current leadership, it is better for them to resign. We must focus on rebuilding the country, not detrimental political drama.”



