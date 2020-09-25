Self-quarantine after voting, civil servants in red zones told

KOTA KINABALU: Civil servants voting in the red zones, namely Tawau, Lahad Datu, Semporna and Kunak, should be instructed to undergo self-quarantine for 14 days after voting, state Public Service Department director-general Rosmadi Datu Sulai said today.

He said all heads of organisations should issue this directive to their staff.

“At the same time, they must also issue a written directive to their staff to work from home from Sept 27,” he said in a statement tonight.

Rosmadi said all civil servants must comply with the standard procedures set by the health ministry at all times. Failure to comply could subject them to disciplinary action.

Polling in the 16th Sabah state elections takes place tomorrow.

Click here for the latest on the Sabah polls

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



