Bank officer held for giving cops the middle finger

KUALA LUMPUR: A bank officer was arrested for making an obscene gesture at policemen during an inspection at a roadblock at Persiaran Tropicana, Kota Damansara, last night.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the police had stopped an e-hailing vehicle for inspection at 11.30pm. It was driven by a local man with a 39-year-old man as a passenger.

“However, the man made an obscene gesture by showing his middle finger and uttered foul language at policemen on duty and refused to cooperate. He also acted aggressively and the police had to use minimum force to arrest him,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Ezanee said the man was remanded for three days and the case was being investigated for obstructing civil servants from discharging their duties.



