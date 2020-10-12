Almost 2 million school children affected as 2,700 schools close

PETALING JAYA: A total of 2,797 schools in the country will be closed, affecting almost 2,000 school children, during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period in Sabah and the central region of the Peninsula.

The CMCO begins in Sabah from midnight today until Oct 26. The restrictions apply in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya from Oct 14 until Oct 27.

The education ministry said a total of 1,336 institutions with 511,349 students in Sabah are affected, and 1,461 institutions with 1.2million students in the central region of the Peninsula, including those in the Klang and Petaling districts which closed earlier.

The temporary closure includes all kindergartens, primary, secondary and private schools as well as teacher education institutes registered under the ministry.

The ministry also said all schools with hostels including those in vocational and matriculation colleges will also be closed. Parents are asked to take their children home. However, students can choose to remain in the hostels under the care of the wardens.

Parents need a referral letter from the school administration if they travel during the CMCO period if they must cross district borders to take students home from hostels.

Students taking international examinations must also obtain a letter of permission from their schools.

The ministry urged all school principals to ensure that lessons are carried out from home, using the prepared manuals and texts available at the ministry’s website.



