Year-end decision on Penang LRT project, assembly told

GEORGE TOWN: The fate of Penang’s RM8.5 billion Light Rail Transit line would be known by December, the state assembly heard today.

State transport committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari (DAP-Tanjung Bungah) said the rail scheme of the proposed 19-station, 30km Bayan Lepas line would be decided by the transport ministry by the year’s end.

The approvals of social and heritage impact studies had been received in June and August.

The LRT line will run from Komtar to Bayan Lepas. Plans on extending the line to Balik Pulau would probably be included in the second phase, he said in response to Goh Choon Aik (PKR-Bukit Tambun) and Azrul Mahathir Aziz (Amanah-Bayan Lepas).

As for the Penang South Islands project, which is supposed to be reclaimed and sold to finance the LRT and other projects, Zairil said an environmental management plan that was submitted in June has yet to be approved. In the meantime, a financial architecture is being worked out to take into account the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The projects, under the Penang Transport Master Plan, are expected to cost a total of RM45 billion. An earlier promised federal guaranteed bond of RM1 billion to start reclaiming one of the PSI islands fell through after the change of government in February.

Zairil said concerns raised by coastal fishermen over the PSI would be dealt with by Deputy Chief Minister I Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman, who would roll out a social impact management plan.

He said the fishermen are expected to be offered ex-gratia and monthly allowances, along with a new jetty and priority for public housing.

Other matters raised at the assembly today:

The state will pursue its Penang Hill cable car project at a cost of RM14.1 million and would put out a request for proposal for the project, after a RM100 million funding snub from Putrajaya. Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (DAP-Padang Kota), in his 2021 Budget speech, said besides the cable car, a visitors’ gallery, upgrading of state government bungalows and roads would also take place.

To increase land revenue, the state will create new townships and reclassify rural lands under the National Land Code to increase revenue, Chow said. The state expects to earn RM56 million in revenue after this exercise, he said.

Large tracts of land at the Byram Estate in Nibong Tebal are being reclaimed by the Penang Development Corporation (PDC), Chow said. He said the works are divided into seven phases, with the first phase measuring 145 acres, which began in June and would take 18 months to complete. Chow said this was to meet land demand from local and foreign investors.

PDC will offer small tracts of land measuring less than 1 acre in an open tender, says Chow. He highlighted five pieces of such lands in his written reply to Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (PKR-Pantai Jerejak), of which three are at Lintang Macallum 1, George Town, while two others are at Lengkok Mahsuri and next to Shell Bayan Baru.

The state will consider giving discounts for 2021 local council assessment fees. Rebates were already offered to ratepayers this year due to Covid-19, said state Local Government Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo (DAP-Dato Keramat). He said Penang Island City Council will collect RM19.5 million and Seberang Perai City Council, RM27.8 million after rebates.

George Town Heritage Day and George Town Festival will be held fully online at a cost of RM2 million next year.



