Let the King decide, PM says after Anwar’s palace visit

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he will leave it to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, to decide on Anwar Ibrahim’s claim that he has majority support of MPs to form a new government.

He said the King was the “most learned and qualified” individual to make a decision.

“As far as I am concerned, I will leave it to the best judgment of the Agong,” he said at a press conference today.

“The Agong is the most learned and qualified person. He has got his own way of doing things, as provided for in the Constitution, and whatever decision he makes, it is based on the Constitution.”

Muhyiddin also said his main focus was to manage the economy and the Covid-19 pandemic and was not concerned about Anwar’s visit to the palace.

“While Anwar was at the Palace, I was video-conferencing the members of the National Security Council to discuss the Covid issue.”

Earlier this morning, Anwar was granted an audience with the King.

The Port Dickson MP said he had more than 120 MPs supporting him but declined to elaborate further as he said the King should be given room to speak to the heads of each political party.

He later said the King would be calling up leaders from several political parties in the next few days and would go through the documents he (Anwar) had presented to him.

Istana Negara, however, said Anwar did not present a list of the MPs who supported him.

Last month, Anwar claimed he had a “formidable” majority of MPs to oust the Perikatan Nasional government led by Muhyiddin.



