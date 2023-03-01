The party’s deputy information chief Razeef Rakimin says the present government is too strong to fall.

PETALING JAYA: A PKR leader has dismissed a claim that Anwar Ibrahim’s government would collapse soon, citing its two-thirds majority and the anti-hopping law.

The party’s deputy information chief Razeef Rakimin also said Putrajaya’s solid relationship with the ruling coalitions in Sabah and Sarawak rendered PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s prediction “baseless”.

Razeef also said Barisan Nasional and Umno leaders had stated that they were comfortable working alongside Pakatan Harapan (PH), while the government had fulfilled promises under the Malaysia Agreement.

“It appears he (Hadi) has yet to move on from (Perikatan Nasional’s) defeat in the election and is now hoping the government would fall before the end of the term,” Razeef said in a statement.

He also wondered if PAS and its PN component, Bersatu, were trying to engineer another Sheraton Move, which had led to the collapse of the PH government in 2020.

“Is Hadi planning to trigger another political turmoil when the country is trying to recover from an economic crisis?”

In a dialogue with a book publisher last night, Hadi predicted that the Anwar-led government would collapse but did not elaborate on how it would happen.

These remarks came not long after he told the Dewan Rakyat that PN should not be blamed if the government were to collapse.