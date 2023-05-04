The former MP wants the Kedah menteri besar to settle the RM120,000 in damages and RM10,000 in legal costs awarded in his defamation suit.

PETALING JAYA: A Kedah Pakatan Harapan leader has threatened to file a bankruptcy notice against menteri besar Sanusi Nor if the latter fails to pay the damages awarded in a defamation suit.

Mahfuz Omar said if Sanusi continues to drag his feet in paying the RM120,000 in damages and RM10,000 in legal costs, he would consult his lawyers on the next course of action, Berita Harian reported.

“We can file a bankruptcy notice against him or confiscate his property,” Mahfuz was quoted as saying.

In April, the appellate court increased the amount of damages to RM120,000 after dismissing Sanusi’s appeal to set aside the High Court’s decision in 2021 which ordered him to pay RM50,000 in damages.

Mahfuz had sued Sanusi in 2019 over a Facebook post by the latter.

Sanusi had linked Mahfuz to the opening of a Sports Toto outlet in the constituency.

Mahfuz also claimed that Sanusi posted a video on his Facebook account in 2019, which showed a group of individuals protesting the opening of a Sports Toto outlet in Pokok Sena, while holding a banner bearing Mahfuz’s name.