Teo Kia Lim pleads guilty to taking confidential customer information and contract data from her former employer.

KUALA LUMPUR: A former manager of Vision Four Multimedia Sdn Bhd was fined a total of RM21,000 by the sessions court here today for unauthorised access to the company’s confidential data.

Teo Kia Lim pleaded guilty to three charges under Section 3(1)(b) of the Computer Crimes Act 1997 before judge Priscilla Hemamalini Nadarajan.

The offences were committed between Dec 12, 2016 and Aug 26, 2020 at the company’s office at Jalan Liku in Bangsar here.

Teo admitted to transferring confidential customer information and data relating to its contracts with several suppliers and business partners for the use of her own company.

If she fails to settle the fine, she will have to serve 10 months in prison for each charge.

According to facts of the case, Vision Four’s founder, Steven Harold Day, lodged a report against Teo after finding out that she had secretly approached its customers to offer the same services in May 2022.

Vision Four distributes, supplies and streams television and video content to hotels in Malaysia.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurilya Ellyna Nor Azmal appeared for the prosecution, while Teo was represented by lawyer R Rajasegaran.