DAP vice-chairman Nga Kor Ming said party members are free to express their personal opinions but must abide by the party’s decisions.

PETALING JAYA: Former MP Ong Kian Ming was giving his personal opinion when talking of a prime ministerial candidate from DAP recently, said party vice-chairman Nga Kor Ming.

Nga said Ong, as a party member, is free to express his opinions, including his political views. “However, each leader is obviously bound by the party’s decisions. That is all,” Nga was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

On Tuesday, Ong, a former MP for Bangi, said former Umno leaders Khairy Jamaluddin and Shahril Hamdan should join DAP as the party needs a prime ministerial candidate. He said he believed both of them are suitable candidates.

Khairy was expelled from Umno in January while Shahril was suspended for six years alongside other Umno leaders.