Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi says Gerakan is trapped in a coalition that is using Malays as political capital.

PETALING JAYA: An Umno leader has mocked Gerakan deputy president Oh Tong Keong’s criticism of his Perikatan Nasional (PN) allies for supporting the “Malay Proclamation”.

Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi said the reaction was disingenuous with Gerakan having chosen to join PN despite having known Bersatu and PAS’ ideologies.

“Gerakan is trapped in a group that is using Malays as political capital to win the upcoming state elections,” he said.

On Thursday, Oh said Bersatu and PAS leaders should be working to help address economic issues instead of lending support to a race-based movement.

Gerakan is among the component parties of PN, alongside PAS and the Muhyiddin Yassin-led Bersatu.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and several other party leaders had signed Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s “Malay Proclamation” in the presence of the former prime minister to signify their support for his call for the Malays to unite and “save” the community.

Three Bersatu leaders – deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, information chief Razali Idris and Supreme Council member Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid – have also signed the document in their personal capacities.

Describing Gerakan as an inconsequential party, Puad questioned why Oh was complaining when he knew that Bersatu and PAS were confident that issues concerning the Malays benefited both parties in the last general election (GE15).

“PAS and Bersatu also want to use Malays as an issue in the upcoming state elections. That’s why both parties joined Mahathir,” he said.

“Each wants to use the other to overthrow the unity government.”