LONDON: Malaysia and the UK have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in the higher education sector of both countries, through their respective ministries and education departments.

Among others, the MoU will see strategic cooperation in scientific research and talent training between universities in the two countries; the exchange of academic staff, educators, experts and students on programmes that will benefit both parties; and the provision of training platforms for administrators and educators, including those involved in in-service training.

Students will be offered scholarships to pursue their tertiary education at any recognised institution in the two countries.

The MoU also covers the implementation of bilateral programmes among higher education institutions, and collaboration in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), information and communications technology (ICT), technical and vocational education and training (TVET), innovation, online education, life-long learning and entrepreneurship.

It was signed by higher education ministry secretary-general Abdul Razak Jaafar and the UK education department’s permanent secretary, Susan Acland-Hood.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Malaysian High Commissioner Zakri Jaafar, Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris vice-chancellor Amin Taff and Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin vice-chancellor Fadzli Adam.