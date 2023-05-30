The singer had claimed that articles published by the news agency implied he was a drug addict and a thief, among others.

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has dismissed former Tune Talk CEO Jason Lo’s defamation suit against news agency Bernama.

The lawsuit was filed in July 2021 in response to two articles published by Bernama, titled “Jason Lo charged with trespassing, injecting drugs into body” and “Court charges singer Jason Lo & colleague with CBT of RM200,000”.

After a full trial, judicial commissioner Raja Ahmad Mohzanuddin Shah Raja Mohzan dismissed the suit.

Additionally, the court ordered Lo to pay RM15,000 in costs to Bernama.

The suit was based on Lo’s claim that the articles implied he was a housebreaker, trespasser, thief, drug addict and criminal.

However, Lo stated that he had been acquitted of the criminal breach of trust (CBT) charge in February 2021 and he was also cleared of the drug charge this year.

The court, in its dismissal, found no malice on the part of Bernama as claimed by Lo, noting that both news articles mentioned that Lo had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Both articles remain accessible to the public.