Rafizi Ramli warns Puad Zarkashi against alienating PH supporters as Umno will be relying on their ‘goodwill’ in the state elections.

SHAH ALAM: Rafizi Ramli has reminded Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi that the two are no longer political opponents, following the latter’s recent criticism of the economy minister.

“I’m not bothered by what some detractors say. The only thing I wish people like Puad will remember is this: we are now in a unity government.

“Umno needs Pakatan Harapan’s votes, just as much as it needs its own to win seats in the coming state elections, which include PH strongholds like Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan,” Rafizi told reporters after attending a 12th Malaysia Plan mid-term review engagement session here.

He said it was best for Puad not to alienate PH voters, as Umno would have to rely on the “goodwill” of PH supporters in the coming polls.

“So that’s why I have never said anything about Umno because I want to focus on my job. And my Cabinet colleagues from Umno fully understand this; I think it’s best that Puad also remembers it.”

Rafizi said while criticism was “part and parcel” of his job as a minister, it might annoy PH’s hardcore supporters if Puad continued to attack him.

Yesterday, Puad said Rafizi’s underperformance as economy minister had forced the Anwar Ibrahim administration to fend off rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle.

Panasonic shuts down 2 departments

Rafizi also commented on Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Bhd shutting down two of its local product-manufacturing departments, saying such decisions were normally part of its overall planning.

“When they decide to invest in Malaysia, they look at how their operations here fit their specific needs but if it no longer meets their requirements then they will decide to relocate.”

He said when certain manufacturers came to Malaysia, particularly in the 1970s and 1980s, they did so because it was advantageous cost-wise.

“We have to accept that we are losing the advantage if we focus on the same playing field as we did 30 years ago because Vietnam is catching up and other countries have lower labour and infrastructure costs.”

Earlier today, Panasonic said it would be shutting down two product-manufacturing departments at its Shah Alam 1 plant. It completed a rationalisation and business restructuring exercise on March 1.