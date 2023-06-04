Education minister Fadhlina Sidek says the suggestion will have a positive impact on students.

PETALING JAYA: The education ministry will look into implementing hygiene education in schools after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim earlier called for students to be taught to clean toilets as a way to learn humility.

Its minister, Fadhlina Sidek, said on Twitter that the move would have a positive, valuable impact on students.

“I welcome the prime minister’s suggestion that students be involved in hygiene education at school,” she tweeted.

Earlier today, Anwar had commented on the poor state of many school toilets, saying that students could benefit from being made to keep them clean.

“Kids must be taught to clean toilets to learn humility and good values. If they do that, they will better appreciate the work their mothers or public toilet cleaners do.

“This was practised during my time as the education minister (in 1986).

“I faced resistance even then, when (on one occasion) an upper-class professional family wrote to me in protest.”