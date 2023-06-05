The DAP MP for Jelutong wants PAS commissioner Fauzi Yusoff to apologise for alleged defamatory statement.

PETALING JAYA: DAP’s RSN Rayer is demanding an apology from Penang PAS commissioner Fauzi Yusoff for allegedly defaming him over a fire that occurred in Sungai Pinang on Friday.

At a press conference today, the Jelutong MP showed a video of Fauzi implying at a ceramah that he did not visit the location until after PAS representatives had gone to see the victims.

“The fire happened early in the morning of June 2. At 1.30am, Sungai Pinang assemblyman Lim Siew Khim was there. A victim was brought to the hospital.

“I arrived at 9am and had a press conference, accompanied by the residents. During the meeting, I told the residents that we will help them replace their damaged items and repair their homes.

“I was made to understand that PAS (representatives) came later, at around 3.30pm,” he said.

Rayer demanded that Fauzi retract his statement, adding that PAS politicians should stop making such allegations.

In the video, Fauzi also claimed that Rayer had behaved arrogantly in a previous visit.

“Rayer once said if Malays and Indians don’t want to give us (your votes), we don’t care. Today, when he arrived, he said ayoyo!” Fauzi is alleged to have said in the video.

However, Rayer said he never uttered the word “ayoyo” and had never spoken to the Malay and Indian communities in Sungai Pinang in an arrogant manner.

He said residents who were present at the press conference will be his witnesses in any action taken against Fauzi.